Suspect on the run following brute gas station robbery in NW Houston caught on camera

"I was really scared, " the victim told ABC13. He says he stopped to get water before filling his tank, but then out of nowhere, he was threatened and beaten for his wallet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is still at large after newly-released surveillance video from the Houston Police Department shows a man being knocked to the ground, beaten, and robbed while trying to pump gas in the 4600 block of North Shepherd Drive on April 5 at about 10 p.m.

The victim, Benny Rebello, told ABC13 he had stopped to get some water but decided to use his change to put gas in his car.

He added that the suspect threatened to kill him if he didn't give him his wallet.

"That time I was really scared," Rebello said about being threatened.

He said everything that happened, including handing over the wallet containing $200, seemingly came from nowhere.

The suspect, described as a Black man wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and black shoes, fled immediately after taking Rebello's wallet.

Rebello was left in a state of pain as well as shock.

"I was just trying to stand because I could not even stand," he explained.

Rebello went to the hospital following swelling in two spots on his head after the attack. He says he still needs medication for one of them because it occasionally feels like he is being "poked with needles."

According to the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, which uses data straight from the Houston Police Department, where this incident happened is right on the edge of two different zones in the City of Houston.

On the side of North Shepherd, where the attack occurred, the robbery rate is below the city average, and there hasn't been a homicide in the last 12 months.

On the contrary, the other side of the street has a robbery rate nearly twice that of the city average, and there have been five homicides in the past 12 months.

The Houston Police Department urges anyone with information on this case to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

