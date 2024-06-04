Man behind Montrose attack may be same one involved in similar assault a week later, HPD says

A 57-year-old Montrose man said he was sucker-punched during a walk in April. Houston police now have a sketch of the suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect accused of assaulting a Montrose man.

Greg Audel told ABC13 he was walking his dog when he was punched by a stranger whom he didn't know.

The 57-year-old said he tried to get away from the man but was eventually chased into the street, where he said the suspect continued to punch him until bystanders stepped in.

He said the attack happened in early April near Waugh Drive and Pierce Street in Montrose.

"He was straddling me on his knees, and he was just punching me," Audel said.

Police released a sketch of the man they believe is involved in the assault.

Police also confirmed with ABC13 that they believe the man who assaulted Audel could be the same person who attacked an older man just about a week later.

Audel said he believes the man in that attack is the same man who attacked him after looking at photos released by police.

HPD encourages anyone who might recognize the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-308-8800.

