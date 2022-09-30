Man sitting inside car at gas station gets robbed by armed suspect near Upper Kirby , HPD says

The victim told police that the suspect opened his car door, pointed a handgun at him, and stole his wallet and a necklace.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs the public's help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a man while he sat at a northeast Houston gas station.

At around 2:10 a.m., on Saturday, police said the man was in his car at the gas pumps at a convenience store in the 8900 block of Winkler Drive near Upper Kirby.

The suspect tells police that while sitting in the driver's seat, an unknown man abruptly opened his door, pointed a handgun, and demanded his things.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed a bag inside the car, along with the man's wallet, and a necklace, police said.

Officials said the suspect got into a gray Nissan Altima and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black man, wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to the arrest and/or charging of the suspect may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.