Galveston police allege a post-Beryl power worker beat colleague, critically injuring him

Task force officers took Trevor Tedore, 24, into custody on Tuesday.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police accuse a lineman working to repair power on the island after Hurricane Beryl of attacking a fellow utility worker found with critical head and face injuries.

According to the Galveston Police Department, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and GPD task force officers arrested 24-year-old Trevor Tedore on Tuesday in League City, a day after police responded to a man found beaten in the 3100 block of Seawall Boulevard.

Police said dispatchers sent officers to the sidewalk area at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday, where the beaten man was lying with what appeared to be strikes to the head and face.

First responders rushed the man, whose identity wasn't disclosed, to UTMB hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said detectives developed leads that led to Tedore, a Sugar Land resident, being the suspect, but they didn't disclose those details or a motive.

Galveston police confirmed the suspect and victim were staying at a nearby hotel while they worked on the island to perform power line repairs after Hurricane Beryl. Police didn't say what company employed the workers.

Police booked Tedore into the Galveston County Jail on a $200,000 bond for a count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

