Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station

Witnesses said the man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a dark-colored, possibly burgundy, Toyota Corolla with a missing bumper.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman at close range at a gas station on Old Spanish Trail in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of OST near Dupont.

Houston police said the woman in her 20s was sitting in the driver's seat of a car when a man walked up with a pistol and started firing.

According to witnesses, the man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate about what he was doing.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were several people around at the time and surveillance video, according to police.

Officials said the shooter took off behind the building on foot and hopped into a dark-colored, possibly burgundy, Toyota Corolla with a missing bumper.

"Our homicide detectives are here. They're pretty confident they'll figure out who did this. We don't know the motive of the shooting right now," Lt. R. Willkens said. "There was one adult male sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle when it was shot up. He's on the scene. He stayed here. He actually ran into the store after the shooting occurred. He's here cooperating with us."

HPD said the suspect is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a navy or gray hoodie with dark-colored sleeves and blue or black shorts.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.