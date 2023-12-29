Man diagnosed with dementia seen on camera being assaulted in parking lot: 'He didn't deserve it'

Florentino Hurtado suffered injuries after being beaten by two men in a parking lot after he wandered away from his car while his wife was inside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are in custody at the Harris County Jail after being caught on camera assaulting a 67-year-old man who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The suspects, Trayvon Lockridge and Deroderic Stephens, are both charged with aggravated robbery over 65, according to officials.

The victim attacked is Florentino Hurtado. His daughter, Jessica, said he was diagnosed two years ago, and their family has to keep a constant eye on him.

"It's hard to see your own father become the way he has been," Jessica said.

On Saturday, Florentino and his wife went to a meat market near Tidwell in the 5900 block of North Shepherd. He stayed in the car, and she went in to get one ingredient to make tamales, according to Jessica.

Florentino got out of the car and became disoriented, which his daughter Jessica said is typical.

Surveillance videos show he pulled on the door handle of the wrong car, but the door was locked.

Lockridge and Stephens, who the car appeared to belong to, came outside and repeatedly punched and stomped on Florentino's head. He ended up on the ground.

The two men ended up leaving in the car after authorities said they took his cell phone.

"My dad, you can see him stumble up and get up, and you could tell he was obviously confused and dazed as well, and he started wandering towards the pawnshop," Jessica said.

Florentino, who weighs less than 100 pounds, according to his family, suffered a broken cheekbone, numerous cuts that required stitches, a possible traumatic brain injury, and a black eye.

"A simple push, a simple 'Go away," Jessica said. "My dad would have walked away."

She said her father also does not speak English, which may have contributed to the confusion.

"It's hard to watch (the surveillance video), to see someone have that aggression towards somebody and the fact that it's our dad," Jessica said. "He didn't deserve it."

Jessica said her father had a moment of clarity in the hospital after the attack and questioned why someone would do this to him. Since then, he has not been able to remember how he was hurt.

"I understand my dad made a horrible mistake, but he didn't deserve what that person did to him, so it's been very hard," Jessica said. "I think anyone who understands the people who deal with Alzheimer's or just older people, everyone gets confused."

The state asked for the bond of Lockridge, who has no priors, to be set at $1 million. The defense asked for a $3,000 bond. It was set at $50,000.

Stephens, whose bond has not been sent, has five pending cases in addition to his new charge.

