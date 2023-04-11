A Magnolia High School employee is under investigation after accusation of unprofessional conduct with a student and is now on administrative leave.

Former Magnolia ISD teacher charged with child porn, accused of improper relationship with student

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Magnolia ISD teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested Tuesday on felony charges.

The video above is from a previous report.

Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables deputies said 26-year-old Grant Tozer, from The Woodlands, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and improper relationship between educator and student.

Deputies said the arrest was made after receiving reports that Tozer had been involved in an improper relationship with a Magnolia High School student.

RELATED: Magnolia ISD employee under investigation after being accused of improper conduct with student

Tozer allegedly resigned from the district after the complaint was made against him.

ABC13 has reached out to Magnolia ISD for comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you are aware of any illegal activity please contact the Precinct 5 Constables Office at 281-259-6493 or visit their website to provide an anonymous tip.

SEE ALSO: Humble ISD teacher allegedly bought hotel room, spent night with student having problems at home