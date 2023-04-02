A Magnolia High School employee is under investigation after accusation of unprofessional conduct with a student and is now on administrative leave.

Magnolia ISD employee under investigation after being accused of improper conduct with student

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Magnolia Independent School District employee was accused of allegedly having unprofessional conduct with a student.

On Friday, the Montogomery County Precinct 5 Constable's Office and Magnolia ISD were made aware of the report.

Details of the allegations are limited as the investigation continues, and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when law enforcement investigates a report involving children.

In response, Magnolia ISD sent a statement regarding the matter:

A report of unprofessional conduct between an employee and student was brought to the attention of the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable's Office and our School Resource Officer. Friday morning, the constable's office notified Magnolia ISD, and our SRO immediately began investigating the report. MISD has placed the employee on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when law enforcement investigates a report involving an employee. MISD works with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all, and the district will continue to assist local law enforcement in the investigation.