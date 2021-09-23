2 juvenile girls charged in connection with murder of 19-year-old woman in Dickinson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11037392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators want to know who shot a 19-year-old woman the upper back, killing her. Here's the new information we have about the victim.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two girls are now facing charges in connection to a 19-year-old's murder.Dickinson police say Madison Frazer was shot in the back at a home in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.She was sent to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where she later died due to her injuries.Overnight, police provided the update that two female juveniles are now in custody, charged with tampering and fabrication of physical evidence.The suspects' names and ages have not been released. They are both being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Texas City.Police say more charges may be filed as the investigation continues. It is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact theat 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.