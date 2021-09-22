teen killed

Who killed this 19-year-old woman in Dickinson?

It happened in the 4800 block of E 33rd Street at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. So far, there is no word of a suspect or suspects.
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed during a shooting in Dickinson, and her death is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.

According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 4800 block of E. 33rd Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a shooting.

The victim, identified as Madison Frazer, was found with a gunshot wound to her upper back area. She was sent to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake where she later died due to her injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and details on a suspect or suspects weren't immediately released.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

