Luis Argueta is among four family members who face murder charges for allegedly killing Eddie Clark III, thinking he had vandalized their home.

Authorities seek help in search of suspect accused in man's 2021 murder: 'Luis Argueta is a coward'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies need help finding a man who has been on the run for over two years after allegedly killing a man in a case of mistaken identity.

Luis Argueta is one of four family members accused of chasing down and murdering 29-year-old Eddie Clark III in 2021.

His adult son, Joe Argueta, wife, Florinda Argueta, and brother-in-law, Margarito Alcantar, were caught and also face murder charges.

Joe initially said he was the shooter, but investigators believe Luis was the one who pulled the trigger.

On Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office held a press conference asking for help with Luis' search. Deputies believe he is still in the Houston area.

"Luis Argueta is a coward. He is allowing his wife, son, and brother-in-law to face murder charges for a case he was very, very much involved in. He's just hiding out," investigator David Crain said.

On May 17, 2021, Clark was in his northwest Harris County neighborhood when he unknowingly passed the Argueta household along Hilton Hollow Drive on his way home.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man killed was shot before crashing into tree in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, deputies say

Crain said the Argueta family thought Clark was responsible for previously vandalizing their home. The family allegedly blocked him in on a public roadway with two cars, ran to his car with a baseball bat and pistol, and began to beat and shoot at his car.

Clark reportedly kept driving and crashed into a tree. Officials said he collapsed and later died at the hospital.

"Eddie Clark III was doing what we all do every day - minding his own business, driving home. And he is accosted by four people in two cars and scared to death trying to figure out what in the world is happening. People are coming at him with bats and guns and ultimately shooting and killing him," Crain said.

Authorities are hoping anyone with information about Luis' whereabouts will come forward. They believe he works in construction and is still communicating with his family.

When asked about the victim's family, Crain said, "They are patiently waiting for justice for Eddie. They, just like us, want the public to know that Luis Argueta needs to be captured and held accountable for Eddie Clark's death."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.