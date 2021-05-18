man shot

Man killed was shot before crashing into tree in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed was shot before crashing into tree, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are trying to figure out what led up to a driver being shot and killed in a quiet subdivision in northwest Harris County overnight.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies say three vehicles were near a Westminster Village subdivision home that has been targeted seven times in the last three weeks.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say the homeowner's house and cars on Hilton Hollow Drive have been shot up and vandalized several times. The homeowner was the one who reported hearing shots fired.

Deputies say there was a confrontation between a man in his 30s driving a gray Dodge Challenger and another individual. Shots were fired during the confrontation.

The man was shot while driving. Deputies say he crashed into a tree before running off.

Deputies later found the victim. He was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight but was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators are now questioning two people who were in cars in the neighborhood during the incident. They believe one of them may have been the shooter.

"We have a male believed to be the shooter. We're trying to determine circumstances," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "At least seven calls for service at this residence, where someone has shot the residence, shot vehicles, cut tires on vehicles at the house. We don't know what, if any, connection the shooting victim has."

Deputies are checking surveillance video in the area, trying to get more details about what exactly led up to the shooting.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashshootingman shotman killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News