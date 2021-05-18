Man killed was shot before crashing into tree in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are trying to figure out what led up to a driver being shot and killed in a quiet subdivision in northwest Harris County overnight.Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies say three vehicles were near a Westminster Village subdivision home that has been targeted seven times in the last three weeks.Harris County sheriff's deputies say the homeowner's house and cars on Hilton Hollow Drive have been shot up and vandalized several times. The homeowner was the one who reported hearing shots fired.Deputies say there was a confrontation between a man in his 30s driving a gray Dodge Challenger and another individual. Shots were fired during the confrontation.The man was shot while driving. Deputies say he crashed into a tree before running off.Deputies later found the victim. He was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight but was later pronounced deceased.Investigators are now questioning two people who were in cars in the neighborhood during the incident. They believe one of them may have been the shooter."We have a male believed to be the shooter. We're trying to determine circumstances," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "At least seven calls for service at this residence, where someone has shot the residence, shot vehicles, cut tires on vehicles at the house. We don't know what, if any, connection the shooting victim has."Deputies are checking surveillance video in the area, trying to get more details about what exactly led up to the shooting.