Houston man on Texas' most wanted list for crimes including attempted homicide, sex assault

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a 27-year-old man is considered one of the most wanted fugitives in Texas for crimes committed in the Houston area and at least two other states.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says there's an up to $3,000 reward for Braylon Lee Smart from Houston.

Since February 2023, Smart has been wanted for evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, according to state officials.

In October 2023, Texas DPS said multiple warrants were issued out of Harris and Fort Bend counties for Smart's arrest because he failed to register as a sex offender.

Smart is also wanted out of Orange County, Florida, for attempted homicide and Maricopa County, Arizona, for failure to appear.

In 2020, Smart was also convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer in Florida. That same year, he was convicted of sexual assault for an incident with a 20-year-old woman, and sentenced to two years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Officials describe Smart as a Black man 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, and both arms.

Texas DPS said that in addition to Houston, Smart also has ties to Missouri City and Orlando, Florida.