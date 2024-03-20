Billboards display $20,000 reward offer in Louise Wilson road rage shooting death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a shooting that continues to shock Houstonians and remind us all of the dangers on our roads.

A man is accused of murdering 17-year-old Louise Wilson in December, senselessly shooting into her car as she drove through downtown Houston.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and Clear Channel Outdoor is putting up 10 digital billboards around the Houston area to raise awareness.

"All I have now is memories and pictures of her. I won't get to touch her ever again or hear her voice," Krista Wilson said. "I'm happy, but I'm sad at the same time to see her up there."

Her daughter, Louise, was driving to Galveston with her friend and boyfriend on Sunday, Dec. 10.

It was around 1 a.m. when Louise swerved to avoid a crash on the Pierce Elevated on I-45 near downtown.

Police say that's when a man driving a four-door dark-colored sedan sped up to Louise's car and fired multiple times into the driver's side.

One of her 17-year-old passengers was shot but survived. Louise died at the hospital.

Police say they have received tips, but none with enough information for an arrest.

"I feel like it's an impending doom. I'm just waiting and waiting and waiting. I hate it," Krista Wilson said.

After Louise was killed, the Houston Police Department revived an initiative focusing on roadway shootings.

Since the beginning of this year, HPD, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety have made 24,000 traffic stops and 11,000 arrests and seized 38 guns.

It is progress, but little relief to the Wilsons, who still can't comprehend how their daughter died so senselessly.

"What does that say about me? Am I a bad father? I don't know, but it's hard because she's not here, and I failed to do my job," Louise's father, Daniel Wilson, said. "I served a little over 20 years in the Army protecting people here, and I couldn't protect my own daughter where she should have been safe."

If you have any information in this case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or anonymously submit information online on the Crime Stoppers website.

