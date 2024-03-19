Suspects wanted in death of man ambushed by group of masked men outside NW Houston hotel in November

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say two suspects are still at large four months after a man was fatally ambushed by a group of masked men outside a northwest Houston hotel.

The Houston Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Joseph Refugio Ramos and 17-year-old Izavian Bell in connection with the Nov. 12, 2023, shooting.

They both face murder charges and are wanted in the death of 26-year-old Dominique Rice.

Police said Rice was walking with a woman back to their hotel at 4800 West 34th Street just before 4 a.m. That's when police say a dark sedan pulled up to them, and a group of armed men in ski masks confronted Rice.

Rice was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Officers said the woman ran away and was not injured as the suspects fled the scene.

Ramos was charged for his role in the shooting in January, and on Sunday, a murder charge was filed against Bell, who's accused of pulling the trigger.

According to charging documents, Rice was killed in retaliation for another crime committed hours before the murder.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Bell or Ramos or the identities of the other suspects, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.