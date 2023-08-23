After his mother was found shot to death, Patrick Kerstens said it's been a tough few days for his family. In the video above, his wish for the suspect charged in her death.

Stepdad accused of killing League City mom has threatened to shoot people before, victim's son says

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Patrick Kerstens said it's been a tough few days for his family. Police said his mother was shot and killed by her husband of more than three decades.

"She was the kindest, most caring person in the world," Kerstens said.

The League City Police Department said 63-year-old Gay Lynn Varley was shot and killed by her 83-year-old husband, David Varley, on Saturday.

Police said David Varley called emergency services and told them his wife had been injured. When officers arrived at their apartment, Gay Lynn Varley was dead. David Varley was detained while police conducted an investigation and was later taken into custody and charged with murder.

SEE ALSO: 83-year-old man charged with murder wife's body found inside League City apartment

"I don't want him to get the death penalty. I would rather him just sit in jail and rot," Kerstens said.

Kerstens said he would talk to his mother every day and called her the morning she was killed.

"I'm still in my normal schedule to where I call her every few days, and now I can't call her," he said.

David Varley is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Kerstens said David Varley has threatened to shoot people before.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Jieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.