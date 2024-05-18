Houston ISD awaits Sunday decision on schools reopening amid 90 power outages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 46 campuses regained power, Houston Independent School District officials announced that classes will most likely resume on Monday.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said the ultimate decision will be made on Sunday afternoon depending on how many schools have power.

As of Saturday morning, 90 schools reportedly lacked power, a decrease from 136 on Friday.

According to officials, four schools suffered significant damage: Sinclair Elementary, Pugh Elementary, Robinson Elementary, and Paige Elementary.

At Sinclair, about 100 students will have to move to a different school after its portable classrooms were damaged.

The district said it lost a lot of food and milk in the storm, but students will still receive breakfast and lunch.

While STAAR testing is finished, NWEA testing is scheduled for the week after next.

Miles said he doesn't know if students will have to make up missed days. He doubts it because the end of the year is so close, but he mentioned that if the power doesn't come back on, students might have to make up some days.

