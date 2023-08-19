Man detained after League City police find woman dead from apparent gunshot wound, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police have detained one man after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, at about 1:16 pm., officers with the League City Police Department were called by a man who said his wife had been injured.

When officers arrived at the South Shore Lake Apartments at 3850 FM 518, a woman was found dead after an apparent gunshot wound.

From there, the man was detained, and officials began an investigation.

No further information was given on the woman's identity or the relationship between her and the man.