Houston, Harris County's weekend of bloodshed leaves several dead

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to 11 violent crimes over the weekend, including four that left a person dead.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to 11 violent crimes over the weekend, including four that left a person dead.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to 11 violent crimes over the weekend, including four that left a person dead.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to 11 violent crimes over the weekend, including four that left a person dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 covered 11 shootings on Saturday and Sunday during a weekend of bloodshed across Houston and Harris County.

Four of those scenes, including a murder-suicide on Coal Street in Kashmere Gardens, were fatal.

The murder-suicide involved a woman who was found stabbed to death at about 12:25 a.m. on Saturday. Her husband's body was discovered nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

"She evidently had been there a long time," Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department said.

There was also a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old was found shot to death in the 2100 block of Place Rebecca Lane. A 16-year-old was also shot at that location but is expected to survive.

Witnesses reported seeing two Black males fleeing on foot following the shooting. HCSO said both were allegedly wearing dark hoodies.

The seven non-fatal shootings that ABC13 covered included one in Denver Harbor on Saturday morning.

According to HPD, a waitress at a restaurant on Lyons Avenue at Boyles Street had her phone stolen by a customer. Police said she called her boyfriend, who showed up armed and wound up shooting two men during a fight for the device.

Both men are expected to survive, and investigators will discuss potential charges with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Houstonians can check crime stats in their neighborhood with the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.