Beloved Hitchcock ISD aide's son accused of beating, stabbing her to death in Webster

"I said, 'Gayle, it's not good. He's going to hurt somebody or you,'" a neighbor said with regret. "I warned her."

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in jail in Mississippi has been identified as a suspect in his mother's murder that happened at a Webster apartment on Sunday.

Marcus Jamar Thompson, 29, is behind bars in Warren County, Mississippi. He is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle for allegedly stealing his mother's car, but named as a suspect in court records for her killing.

Gayle Thompson, 58, was found beaten and stabbed on Monday. When she didn't show up for work at Stewart Elementary in Hitchcock ISD, Webster police did a welfare check, court records state, and found a bloody scene.

They believe she was killed the day before. Her neighbor remembers a commotion.

"Heard a little rumbling upstairs," he said.

To police, he described it as a loud thud like "a bowling ball was dropped on the floor," records state.

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, says he saw Marcus leave in his mother's car that is always parked right outside.

"He walked downstairs very calmly, placed a fishing rod in the back seat of the car with a five gallon bait bucket, sat in the driver's seat, and shut the door," he said.

Thompson was tracked to Vicksburg, Mississippi, where his father lives. Court records state he threatened to come to Vicksburg to kill him when he was released from prison. He got out on March 24 after serving two years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Her death is a heartbreaking loss for Hitchcock ISD. On Monday, Superintendent Travis W. Edwards notified the school community, writing in part, "Mrs. Thompson's presence has left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless students, staff, and families throughout the years."

She had worked for the district since 2014 and was an inclusion aide who worked to ensure students who have extra needs got the attention and resources to be successful, the district said.

"May her legacy of kindness and compassion continue to inspire us all," Edwards added.

Thompson is awaiting extradition back to Texas. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

Full letter from Hitchcock ISD:

"Dearest Bulldog Family,

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Inclusion Aide, Mrs. Gayle Thompson. Since joining Hitchcock ISD in 2014, Mrs. Thompson has been a cherished member of our school community, bringing warmth, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her role as an Inclusion Aide at Stewart Elementary. Known for her genuine and compassionate nature, Mrs. Thompson's presence has left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless students, staff, and families throughout the years. Her friendly demeanor and welcoming smile endeared her to all who crossed her path, while her spirit of generosity and joy brightened even the darkest of days.

During this difficult time, our counselors, including our Student Support Counselor, Dr. Cynthia Coronado, will be available to provide support to our staff and students as we navigate through our grief and cherish the memories of Mrs. Thompson's remarkable life.

With heartfelt condolences,

Travis W. Edwards

Superintendent, Hitchcock ISD"

