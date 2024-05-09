23-year-old murder suspect arrested after woman's body found in field near Livingston: officials

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
De'Andre Wright, 23, is in custody at the Polk County Jail.
Officials said on Monday that the body of Jasmine Muldoon was found in a wooded area off US-59, just a few miles north of Livingston.
According to the sheriff's office, a felony murder warrant was issued for Wright on Monday before his arrest.