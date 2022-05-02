Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter expected to face a judge today

This will be 60-year-old Van Brisbon's first appearance in court. He's charged with the murder of his now ex-girlfriend's daughter, Lauren Juma.
He waived his appearance in probable cause court over the weekend. A judge set his bond at $1 million.
At last check, Brisbon was still in custody.
Deputies said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
According to the teen's mother, who was at work when the shooting happened, Lauren FaceTimed her and her older sister, saying Brisbon was acting "weird."
The teen was home alone with Brisbon at the time, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.
Her older sister went to the home to pick her up, but said Brisbon was holding her sister against her will inside the house.
According to court records, Lauren told her mom, Laurie Young, in her FaceTime call that Brisbon was standing inside her room in the dark and wanted her mother to tell him to get out, which she did. Lauren then screamed, "Mom, he has a gun," court records say. Then, the call was ended.
Deputies also arrived at the scene, and that's when gunshots were heard from inside the home.
Lauren was killed, and Brisbon came outside and was arrested.
Lauren was a student at Nimitz High School and had just joined the cheerleading team, her family said.
She wanted to follow in her sister's footsteps and join the military.
Her sister remembered Lauren as someone who brought joy to the family.
"She was really beautiful and had a beautiful soul and just wanted to go out and enjoy life all the time," said Keryca Harmon, Lauren's 19-year-old sister. "That's all she ever wanted."
Lauren's family set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral expenses.
Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
Brisbon is due in the 174th court, which begins at 9 a.m.
