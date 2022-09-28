17-year-old student accused of posting school shooting threats on social media in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old high school student was arrested on Tuesday after threatening to shoot up a charger school in Katy, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's office arrested a Emanuel Pineda-Flores for threatening to open fire at Calvin Nelms Charter Schools.

Investigators said Pineda-Flores used a fake social media account to post photos of a firearm over the weekend.

In those posts, he made repeated references to his plans about carrying out a school shooting at his previous school in the 20600 block of Clay Road this week, according to deputies.

Pct. 5 deputies were able to identify the suspect and locate him at his current high school, where he was arrested without incident Tuesday morning.

Pineda-Flores has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

After a detailed investigation, deputies said the suspect never intended to follow through on his threats.

Pineda-Flores' bond was set at $50,000, and he's expected in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

