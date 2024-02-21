Former Paetow HS football coach gets 120 days in jail, accused of touching students inappropriately

Former Paetow High School coach Lonnie Teagle pleaded guilty to improper relationship with a student following a series of allegations.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Katy ISD football coach was sentenced to 120 days in jail following accusations that he touched students inappropriately, according to records.

Lonnie Teagle, a former Paetow High School coach, pleaded guilty to an improper relationship with a student. On top of the 120 days in jail, Teagle also received eight years of deferred adjudication.

In October 2022, ABC13 reported that Teagle had resigned from his position at the school when the allegations began.

Court documents state two female students made claims of inappropriate behavior.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paetow HS football coach resigns amid investigation, Katy ISD says

According to Teagle's charging documents, one of the victims said it all started when Teagle began making inappropriate comments, which escalated to him spanking her and her best friend, who are both 15 years old, in a private room on campus.

The two 15-year-old girls said in September, before Teagle resigned, he would hug them, grab their waists and butts, telling them not to tell anyone.

Following the initial allegations, three other young girls also came forward.

Under the plea deal, Teagle cannot have contact with kids under 17 and must also forfeit his teaching license.