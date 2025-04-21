Flooded streets receding along south Houston after Monday morning's rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday morning's rain brought flooding for several areas along the city.

Like in the southside along Pershing Street and Van Fleet Street, where several cars were stalled and some homeowners tell ABC13 they were unable to go to school and work.

"Oh my god, it was horrible," Katrina Lacy said.

Katrina Lacy lives along Pershing Street. Lacy was trying to go to work this morning when she made it down the road and realized the water was too high for her vehicle to get through. She tried to turn around and drive back home and that's when she says she stalled. While driving along those flooded waters, she tells ABC13 her cars bumper got damaged.

The rain is gone now, but the water it brought along streets like Van Fleet and Pershing created a big mess.

"Earlier it was pouring rain, and some people were getting stuck," Ariel Davis said.

Ariel Davis was one of those stalled out drivers... stuck while on her way to pick up her sister for the airport.

"I was going down different streets and they were pretty flooded. And then right here it's like deep in the very middle - it's clearing up now," said Davis.

Her bumper ended up getting damaged while driving through those flooded streets too.

The water created barriers for people trying to make it to work... or even walk to school.

It's what happened to 11th grader Fernando Molina.

"The school wants me to kayak to school or what because they never called us that school was canceled. I think the city should make work down here in the south to make sure the drainage systems are better," said Molina.

Molina heard the rain this morning and when he went outside, he realized he and his brother were stuck with no way of making it to school even though they're less than a mile away.

"I really want it to get better because I'm the one that walks to school," Molina said.

The bigger concern here for many we spoke to is that this isn't out of the ordinary; it's something they've all had to learn to live with.

"I think its bad drainage system in this neighborhood," Davis said.

Davis says she wants city leaders to take an interest on this situation and work on the issues.

As the water continues to recede in the area, Houston fire officials helped four people evacuate from vehicles along the flooded waters on MLK Boulevard south of 610. No injuries were reported.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.