Paetow High School football coach resigns amid police investigation, Katy ISD says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Paetow High School's head football coach Lonnie Teagle is stepping down amid a police investigation, Katy ISD said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the school district said Katy ISD police have investigated an allegation concerning Teagle.

Details surrounding the investigation into Teagle, who was in the middle of his debut season with the team, were not immediately known. The school district did say the case has been referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

"The safety of Katy ISD students and staff is the District's top priority. Whenever the District is made aware of an allegation, the accused is immediately removed from their District assignment(s), while District personnel work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of all students," the district said.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

