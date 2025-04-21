Harris County Pct. 1 deputy hospitalized after shots fired in downtown Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy has been rushed to the hospital after she was shot in downtown Houston on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they received reports of a shooting at or near the Criminal Justice Complex in the 1100 block of Congress.
Details regarding the shooting or if a suspect has been detained were not immediately disclosed.
Eyewitness News has a crew on site and will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
