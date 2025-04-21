24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Harris County Pct. 1 deputy hospitalized after shots fired in downtown Houston, authorities say

Monday, April 21, 2025 6:04PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy has been rushed to the hospital after she was shot in downtown Houston on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they received reports of a shooting at or near the Criminal Justice Complex in the 1100 block of Congress.

Details regarding the shooting or if a suspect has been detained were not immediately disclosed.

Eyewitness News has a crew on site and will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

