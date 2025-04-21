Harris County Pct. 1 deputy hospitalized after shots fired in downtown Houston, authorities say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy has been rushed to the hospital after she was shot in downtown Houston on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they received reports of a shooting at or near the Criminal Justice Complex in the 1100 block of Congress.

Details regarding the shooting or if a suspect has been detained were not immediately disclosed.

Eyewitness News has a crew on site and will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.