Former Aldine ISD substitute charged with improper relationship with student, court documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A substitute teacher formerly employed at an Aldine Independent School District campus has been charged with an improper relationship with a student, according to court documents.

Court documents read that Nimitz Senior High School administrators learned of the relationship between the student and the teacher, identified as 25-year-old Chasity Houston, last month after the now-18-year-old student reported the encounter to another teacher, who told administrators.

The student, who was 17 years old at the time, said he had met Houston during the 2023-2024 school year when she subbed for one of his classes. The two reportedly exchanged contact information and remained in constant communication that turned sexual, court documents said.

Documents state that the student said Houston picked him up and drove him to an Aldine ISD middle school parking lot, where they had a sexual encounter before dropping him off at home. The communication between the two slowed down after.

Aldine ISD police interviewed Houston, who denied the allegations of the encounter and said she did speak with male students but that it wasn't inappropriate. Documents said Houston admitted to letting students drive her car or give them rides.

It was later determined that Houston did admit to a Human Resources investigator previously that she did have sexual contact with the student but that she didn't want to. According to documents, there were rumors she had relationships with other students the year before.

Houston was arrested, and her bond was set at $50,000. As part of her bond condition, she is not allowed to have any contact with minors and must stay 1,000 feet away from Nimitz High School.

The district previously employed Houston as a secretary, who then transitioned into substitute teaching.

Aldine ISD released this statement in regards to the situation:

Aldine ISD received a report alleging that a substitute teacher at Nimitz High School was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The district immediately removed the individual from the campus, notified the proper authorities, proceeded with a thorough investigation, and removed the individual from the substitute list. Aldine ISD fully cooperated with law enforcement, charges have been filed, and the former substitute teacher was arrested on felony charges.

Aldine ISD does not tolerate any employee who engages in inappropriate behavior. The safety and security of our students will continue to be a top priority at Aldine ISD.