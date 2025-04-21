Only on 13: N. Houston barber shop owner says shop has been repeatedly vandalized: 'It's all anger'

The owner of "Nu Image Barber and Beauty" says his barber shop near Antoine and Little York has been repeatedly vandalized.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston barber shop owner near Antoine and Little York says his business has been vandalized three times, and now he's looking for action from law enforcement.

Charles Washington owns the "Nu Image Barber and Beauty" shop and says the latest destruction happened Sunday when someone threw rocks through the window.

"It's all anger to be honest," Washington said.

In addition, Washington says just two weeks ago, the shop windows were destroyed again, that time even set on fire.

He told ABC13 it's now causing financial problems, as he says he awaits action from law enforcement.

"Instead of having to replace these windows, I am having to now replace these windows for now a third time, and in all honesty, you see my business is boarded up until I know for sure that something has happened, and they arrested the individual and keep her away from here. I'm afraid to put new windows in," Washington said.

His coworker says he's known the alleged repeat suspect for years and believes mental health issues are the problem, and wants her to get the services she may need.

"Even though it's been done to us, we still gravitate to the community and help the community, so that's part of helping the community if she has a mental issue because she can get hurt in the streets," barber Jermaine Carpenter said.

As shattered glass and rocks remain inside the shop, Washington says he wants to prevent this from happening to others.

"Number one, receive justice for what I've experienced in my particular business address, but my neighbors here -- they deserve to have peace, because me today, somebody else tomorrow," Washington said.

Eyewitness News reached out to law enforcement and confirmed two of the multiple reports filed.

Houston police say they are following up, but the owner says he's now finally received a call back after reaching out to ABC13.

