Barricaded suspect fatally shot after pointing gun at deputies from apartment balcony, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) -- SWAT law enforcement officers have shot and killed a suspect who was barricaded inside a northwest Harris County apartment complex Monday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez initially said it appeared a man had discharged a weapon from the balcony and barricaded himself inside an apartment on Dancy Road.

Officers at the scene told ABC13 that at about 7:30 a.m., a man shot at another man at the unit, though no injuries were reported there.

In an update at about 10:30 a.m., Gonzalez said the suspect had gone onto the balcony, still armed with a pistol, and pointed it toward deputies.

That's when HCSO said four SWAT members fired their weapons and hit the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.