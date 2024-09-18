Former Edna ISD teacher and superintendent's son accused of improper relationship with student

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Edna ISD elementary school teacher in Jackson County has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Logan O'Connor is facing multiple charges, including soliciting a minor and sexual performance of a child.

He was taken into custody on Monday.

District officials said O'Connor is a former elementary school teacher and high school coach, adding that he was placed on administrative leave once the investigation began.

O'Conner is also the son of the Edna ISD superintendent, according to Victoria station KAVU.

He resigned from the district when he was arrested.

O'Connor was booked into the Jackson County Jail. His total bond amount equals $200,000.

If convicted, he could be looking at up to 20 years in prison.

