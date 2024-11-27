KIPP Houston High School teacher terminated after being accused of sexually assaulting 6 students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former KIPP Houston High School teacher was charged after being accused of sexually assaulting at least six students, according to records.

Preston Zimmerman was charged with two counts of indecency with a child, four counts of improper relationship with a student, and two counts of sexual performance by a child.

Charging documents allege that the 39-year-old inappropriately touched several 16-and 17-year-old male students on multiple occasions in his classroom in 2024.

In one instance, Zimmerman is accused of offering a 16-year-old student $15 for sex acts.

Records show that Zimmerman was teaching Human Body Systems at the high school during the time of the alleged assaults.

KIPP Texas Public Schools said administrators were made aware of the allegations earlier this semester and notified authorities.

"(Zimmerman) was immediately placed on administrative leave and then terminated, and he is not allowed on any KIPP Texas Public Schools property. The Houston Police Department has since conducted a thorough investigation and shared that they intend to arrest the suspect," KIPP Texas Public Schools told Eyewitness News in a statement. "KIPP Texas Public Schools has zero tolerance for any staff member who brings harm to our students."

KIPP went on to say they were "deeply saddened and angered by the alleged actions" and was told that HPD intends to arrest Zimmerman.

As of Wednesday, Zimmerman was not in custody.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones


