Officials find suspect dead while serving warrant in connection with woman's shooting death

A mother came under fatal fire just blocks from her home, sending her vehicle crashing into a tree and leaving her family stricken with grief.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northeast Houston found a suspect dead while serving a warrant tied to a deadly shooting from more than a week ago.

On Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department said officers received a call at about 12:30 p.m. at 5706 Colfax Street, later confirming the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HPD said it was assisting deputies with the warrant.

According to HCSO sources, the suspect may have been involved in the deadly shooting of 58-year-old Debra Carrington on April 12.

Carrington was found shot to death in an SUV that had crashed into a tree near Caruso Forest Drive. Online medical examiner records confirmed Carrington was shot seven times.

Surveillance footage captured the vehicle losing control before colliding with a tree. A nearby resident told ABC13 they saw a man on foot moments before the shooting.

Officials have not identified the suspect.