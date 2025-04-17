Former Fort Bend ISD teacher accused of having sexual contact with student in 2022

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Fort Bend ISD teacher is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a student three years ago.

Kara Hernandez is charged with indecency with a child (sexual contact) and improper relationship with a student.

The district said Hernandez taught at Ronald Thornton Middle School in Missouri City.

Court records allege the incidents happened in April and October of 2022.

"The district took action immediately after allegations came to light, and during our investigation, the teacher resigned in lieu of termination in September 2024," FBISD said in a statement.

Hernandez was just indicted and arrested this past February.

It's unclear if the incidents happened at the school, but records show the victim was a student there.

