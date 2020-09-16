Deputy K9 Boomer dies a year after retiring from Harris Co. Sheriff's Office

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5929080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The department said 7-year-old Abigail Arias' "amazing journey and legacy continues from the Heavens."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office had to say goodbye to a four-legged deputy who was already enjoying life in retirement.Boomer, an 8-year veteran of the sheriff's office, died, HCSO said Tuesday."It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of K9 Boomer," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.According to HCSO, Boomer worked with his partner in the field, Deputy Thomas, when the animal was 2 years old.When Boomer retired more than a year ago, the dog's partner soon became his parent when Deputy Thomas adopted him."We will forever be grateful for his service," the Facebook post concluded.In recent years, southeast Texas has been a breeding ground for heroic law enforcement animals. You can see additional examples with the stories below.