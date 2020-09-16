Deputy K9 Boomer dies a year after retiring from Harris Co. Sheriff's Office

Boomer, an 8-year veteran of the sheriff's office, died, HCSO said Tuesday.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of K9 Boomer," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.
According to HCSO, Boomer worked with his partner in the field, Deputy Thomas, when the animal was 2 years old.
When Boomer retired more than a year ago, the dog's partner soon became his parent when Deputy Thomas adopted him.
"We will forever be grateful for his service," the Facebook post concluded.
