#K9OfTheYear Top 10



Meet K9 T-Rex & Ofc Foster of Houston Police

Nothing stops K9 T-Rex. He has over 100 apprehensions in the past 3 years! 4 weeks ago he was injured while apprehending a suspect & 8 days ago he lost his leg



Learn more & vote for K9 T-Rex

A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.

Yes, he will continue to work as a explosive detection k9 for our department. I will keep T-Rex and use him for special events and work a second k9 as my patrol k9.

T-Rex is now nominated for K9s of Valor's "K9 of the Year" award. You can vote for T-Rex here to help him win prizes including treats, toys and safety gear! T-Rex is learning to walk on three legs and is already figuring out his balance when he goes outside. When he learned he made the top 10 for this award, he ran around his backyard!T-Rex assured his fans on Twitter that this wasn't the end of his career or his happy home life with his handler.