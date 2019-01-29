PETS & ANIMALS

HPD officer T-Rex nominated for 'K9 of the Year' after losing leg

EMBED </>More Videos

You can vote for T-Rex to help him win prizes including treats, toys and safety gear!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A popular Houston Police canine had one of his legs amputated in an effort to stop the spread of bone cancer, but that's not slowing this dog down.

T-Rex is now nominated for K9s of Valor's "K9 of the Year" award. You can vote for T-Rex here to help him win prizes including treats, toys and safety gear!

T-Rex is learning to walk on three legs and is already figuring out his balance when he goes outside. When he learned he made the top 10 for this award, he ran around his backyard!

RELATED:T-Rex and his K9 colleges take down thousands of suspects
EMBED More News Videos

A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.


T-Rex assured his fans on Twitter that this wasn't the end of his career or his happy home life with his handler.
RELATED:T-Rex and his partner anxiously wait outside Shipley's on National Donut Day

You can follow T-Rex on Twitter here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscancerk-9houston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Severely maimed puppy recovering in San Angelo
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Raccoons' late night pool party in West University
Bodycam shows firefighters rescue puppies from fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
Officer in critical condition shot in line of duty before
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
Kenny & Ziggy's offering free food for Houston officers
Snapchat video shows police rush in to help injured officers
HPD searching for man who threatened girlfriend
Show More
'We need more ambulances!': 911 audio captures chaos
Show of support for wounded HPD officers
Disney World wish comes true for 4-year-old mauled by dogs
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Parishioners and abuse survivors brace for clergy abuse list
More News