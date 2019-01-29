HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A popular Houston Police canine had one of his legs amputated in an effort to stop the spread of bone cancer, but that's not slowing this dog down.
T-Rex is now nominated for K9s of Valor's "K9 of the Year" award. You can vote for T-Rex here to help him win prizes including treats, toys and safety gear!
T-Rex is learning to walk on three legs and is already figuring out his balance when he goes outside. When he learned he made the top 10 for this award, he ran around his backyard!
#K9OfTheYear Top 10— Christina M. Roof (@Christina_Roof) January 28, 2019
Meet K9 T-Rex & Ofc Foster of @houstonpolice
Nothing stops @K9TRex. He has over 100 apprehensions in the past 3yrs! 4 weeks ago he was injured while apprehending a suspect & 8 days ago he lost his leg
Learn more & vote for K9 T-Rex:https://t.co/ULYP2N8elD pic.twitter.com/1dIwM4I421
T-Rex assured his fans on Twitter that this wasn't the end of his career or his happy home life with his handler.
Yes, he will continue to work as a explosive detection k9 for our department. I will keep T-Rex and use him for special events and work a second k9 as my patrol k9.— K9 T-Rex (@K9TRex) January 21, 2019
