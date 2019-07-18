K9 armed with shiny new titanium teeth

K9 “Telle” was injured while apprehending a felony suspect who was fleeing from deputies. During the successful apprehension K9 Telle suffered an injury that required titanium teeth implants.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brave K-9 has a brand new smile and is ready to get back to work.Mark Herman with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office tweeted out images of K9 Telle's new teeth.Telle was injured while taking down a felony suspect who was running from deputies, according to the tweet.The K9 had to undergo surgery for new titanium teeth implants. Deputies say Telle has fully recovered and is ready to catch more bad guys.