K9 armed with shiny new titanium teeth

Mark Herman with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office tweeted out images of K9 Telle's new teeth.
K9 “Telle” was injured while apprehending a felony suspect who was fleeing from deputies. During the successful apprehension K9 Telle suffered an injury that required titanium teeth implants.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 17, 2019
Telle’s surgery was a success, he has fully recovered and is back on the streets! pic.twitter.com/wU61CNyOQW
Telle was injured while taking down a felony suspect who was running from deputies, according to the tweet.
The K9 had to undergo surgery for new titanium teeth implants. Deputies say Telle has fully recovered and is ready to catch more bad guys.