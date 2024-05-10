Ride with Bun B during the 2024 Houston Art Bike Parade on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Art Bike Parade and Festival has just announced a special guest for Saturday's city-wide celebration.

Houston rapper and restaurateur Bun B will be at MacGregor Park on Saturday morning to welcome participants to one of the country's largest events highlighting art on wheels.

Lineup for the third-annual parade begins at 9 a.m., with everyone rolling out at 10:15 a.m.

Participation is free for anyone who wants to decorate and show off their two or more wheeled, human-powered vehicles. You can register to ride with Bun B here.

A festival dedicated to art bikes and more will kick off at 10 a.m., featuring music, community and art activations.

The event, presented by Houston Parks Board and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, brings together thousands each year to explore the arts, personal creativity, health and wellness.

MacGregor Park is located at 5225 Calhoun Rd., in Houston.

