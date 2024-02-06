Suspect rammed police cruiser before chase ended in fiery crash on I-10, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after officials say he rammed a police cruiser before leading officers on a chase on the I-10 Katy Freeway.

Houston police said officers were initially called to the scene when the suspect was reportedly spotted taking a hood off a car at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, the suspect rammed a police cruiser before fleeing the scene, according to HPD.

Police spotted the suspect driving in the area and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop, HPD said.

Officials said they eventually stopped the suspect using a pit maneuver, which resulted in flat tires on I-10 near Highway 6.

Video from the scene shows the suspect's vehicle completely destroyed from the crash. It appeared it had caught on fire. The video also shows the suspect being wheeled away on a gurney.

The suspect is facing several charges, including evading arrest and aggravated assault.

HPD said the suspect had minor injuries from the K-9. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No officers were hurt.