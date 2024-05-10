Forbes hails Houston's Rice University as one of 20 'New Ivies'

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rice University has hit Ivy League status - at least according to Forbes.

A new list from Forbes titled The New Ivies has identified Rice as one of 10 public and 10 private schools that churn out top graduates.

The report evaluated 1,743 colleges of at least 4,000 students and looked at admissions data from 2022. The process then eliminated schools with admission rates above 20 percent for private institutions and 50 percent for public universities, narrowing down the pool of schools to 32. Then, Forbes surveyed hiring managers about the remaining candidates to decide on the 20 universities.

