Brookshire alderwoman wants answers after recent death of K-9

An investigation hasn't been conducted yet after a death of a Brookshire police K-9 in August. The city is also refusing to pay a $4,000 vet bill as ABC13 pushes for answers about how the dog died.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A video sent to ABC13 shows Brookshire K-9 Luca alive and well earlier this year. But through social media comments, Brookshire Alderwoman Amanda Neuendorf confirmed the dog died.

According to the K-9's former handler, Luca died on Aug. 6, while under the care of another officer. The handler felt they weren't getting answers on what happened, so they reached out to ABC13.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Brookshire Small Animal Clinic, where the handler told us the dog was pronounced dead, but the clinic couldn't release any information and reached out to the police department. ABC13 left messages with police and the city, but have not heard back.

According to a Facebook comment from Neuendorf, Brookshire City Council didn't know about the death until 11 days later, which was on Aug. 17. The council was then asked to reimburse a $4,000 vet bill.

However, the bill was not approved at the latest city council meeting.

"We had asked for specific invoices not to be paid at that meeting, I believe. Those include the sale taxes ones and veterinarian bill reimbursement. And I want to verify for public record those have not been paid, correct?" Neuendorf said.

The Facebook comment goes on to say that Neuendorf believes the death of the K-9 needs to be investigated, and anyone at fault in the death should face consequences.

Additionally, Neuendorf has previous vet industry knowledge, including about the impact to an animal that dies of heat stroke. We could not get the city, police, or vet to confirm if K-9 Luca died of heat exposure.

Finally, Neuendorf said the council had no idea the police department even had a K-9 until she asked why they kept approving payments for dog boarding.

She expressed her anger in the comments at the death of K-9 Luca, but wouldn't speak with ABC13 in-person.

