Houston police dog tracks down wanted man hiding in doghouse after chase, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase Wednesday night in Northeast Houston ended when police said they found the suspect hiding in a doghouse.

Houston police say they were attempting to arrest a passenger during a traffic stop at 2300 Colley Street when he ran away.

The man had approximately 11 outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said.

According to officers, he fled into the backyard of a home at 2305 Colley Street. The homeowner reportedly fired a gun into the ground to scare him off but did not hit the suspect.

An HPD K-9 officer later found the suspect in the doghouse, authorities said.

Police have yet to release the suspect's identity or any more information on his arrest warrants.

An investigation is underway.