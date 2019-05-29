Bloodhound leads deputies to suspected shooter in Liberty Co.

We're getting our first look at a K-9 that helped bring the hunt for a woman's alleged killer to a close.

On a normal day, the bloodhound named Raider works at the Wynne Unit, alongside corrections officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

But Wednesday, the canine was helping DPS officers search for Pavol Vido, who was accused of shooting a woman to death and injuring three others, including a Liberty County Sheriff's deputy.

New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows Raider at the scene, where he helped sniff out Vido's location.

TDCJ said Raider caught Vido's scent from his vehicle, which was left behind, and trailed the suspected shooter to a boat about 50 yards away.

As deputies followed Raider, they found Vido hiding under the boat.

DPS says Vido shot himself to death with a handgun as deputies closed in, bringing a tense and potentially dangerous situation for other law enforcement to an end.
