Freeport PD names new K9 after honorary officer who battled cancer

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The Freeport Police Department welcomed the newest member of their team this week, and her name may sound familiar!

Freeport's newest K9, Abigail, is seen smiling big with her new co-workers in a photo the police department posted on Facebook.



Abigail the dog is named after 7-year-old Abigail Arias who passed away in November 2019 after battling a rare kidney cancer.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport

Abigail's story captured the hearts of many after the Freeport Police department gave her the title of honorary police officer.

She famously said she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up, so Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey made sure she did just that.

SEE ALSO: Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias
EMBED More News Videos

Chief Garivey cried as he heard Abigail's recorded message, "Chief I love you, stay relentless."



Abigail the K9 was donated to the police department by the owners of Vapor Wake K9 technology out of Anniston, Alabama after they followed Abigail Arias' touching story.

In their Facebook post, the Freeport Police Department said through their new dog, "Abigail's amazing journey and legacy continues from the Heavens."

RELATED:

