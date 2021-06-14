teen killed

Brother charged with murder after 15-year-old sister found shot to death in SE Houston

15-year-old girl shot and killed at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The brother of a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in southeast Houston last week has been charged in connection with her death, police say.

Jaylen George, 20, was arrested on Friday and was later charged with capital murder after investigators say he admitted to shooting his sister.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on South Green near Almeda Genoa around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old girl dead from a gunshot wound. At the time, investigators said after hearing shots, neighbors reported hearing someone say "Oh my God. Why did you do that?"

George wasn't on the scene when officers arrived, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was found to have three open felony warrants. The incident remains under investigation.
