15-year-old girl shot and killed at southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in southeast Houston overnight, but there are many questions surrounding her death.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on South Green near Almeda Genoa around 12:30 a.m. Friday.



When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old girl dead from a gunshot wound. Police say her brother had a gun, but they don't know the circumstances of how she was killed.

HPD says the 15 year-old girl was known to run away. Her mom and stepfather had been looking for her for a few days, and it was her brother and his girlfriend who found her at the apartments.

"When they found her, the brother came back to this location. He had a pistol. [He] was holding the 15-year-old girl, assuming he tried to keep her from running away, scaring her, I'm not sure. We're still trying to locate him," Lt. R. Willkens said. "He went to one of the apartments over here and was asking one of the tenants to get her property. Evidently she had some things there. [He] got that stuff and was leaving. The individuals in that apartment heard a pop."

Investigators say after hearing those shots, neighbors reported hearing someone say "Oh my God. Why did you do that?"

The brother has not been found. Police are still looking for him. They want to know his side of the story, because right now, how this girl was shot and killed isn't clear.

