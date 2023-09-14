HPD Chief Troy Finner discusses revised version of chase policy

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner made a passionate call to increase punishment for suspects who flee from police, putting other drivers in danger.

The announcement comes after a sergeant's mother was killed by two carjacking suspects running from police last week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is expected to announce a revised version of its chase policy Thursday morning.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said last week that changes were coming to that policy after a sergeant's mother was killed in a crash with two carjacking suspects who were running from police.

"The suspect disregarded safety for anybody, plowed into those vehicles," Finner said of the Sept. 7 incident. "Let's increase the penalty for people fleeing in vehicles. It's dangerous."

"If you shot a gun into a crowd, what would the punishment be? We need the same damn punishment of people in vehicles," he continued.

The department has previously discussed what officers have to consider before engaging in vehicle pursuits with suspects who refuse to stop. Things like the direction of travel, risk of injury, and an officer's experience are what are constantly being evaluated.

When it comes to how pursuits are initiated, HPD has previously said the decision depends on the ability of an officer, supervisor, or commander to continually assess the need to pursue versus the risk of injury involved in engaging in the pursuit.

Officials added that they're constantly researching, testing, and evaluating new products, such as driving simulators, to prevent and de-escalate pursuits sooner.

