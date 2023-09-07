Police say it started with officers trying to stop a stolen vehicle with two people inside at Almeda-Genoa near Blackhawk. They then crashed out here.

SkyEye video shows chase that ended in fatal crash after HPD tried to stop stolen car in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ended in a deadly crash in southeast Houston on Thursday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said officers were trying to stop two people in a stolen vehicle at Almeda-Genoa Road near Blackhawk Boulevard when a chase ensued.

That's when the chase suspects reportedly crashed out on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Van Fleet Street.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where extensive vehicle damage at the intersection could be seen, as well as multiple people being treated for injuries.

Eyewitness News is at the scene working to find out more information.

