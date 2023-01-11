METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says

An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted narcotics in the suspect's car. Officials said all four people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of driving a stolen car during a chase that ended with a METRORail train derailing on the red line is in custody, according to police.

The chase happened overnight just north of downtown Houston.

Cleanup was still underway, impacting drivers' morning commutes. Officials said it would likely take several more hours.

If you're driving, avoid N. Main Street at Quitman Street. If you plan to ride the METRORail, particularly the red line, you'll need to catch a shuttle bus instead.

Video captured the moment the suspect was arrested by Houston police officers at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers commanded the suspect to get out of a crashed BMW. Investigators said the car was stolen.

The chase started several miles north at N. Shepherd Drive and Veterans Memorial Drive.

An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted narcotics in the suspect's car. At that point, the driver reportedly took off south on I-45, leading police on a chase.

The driver exited on N. Main Street, and that's when police said he collided with the METRORail.

Police said the suspect has been arrested three different times for felony evading and has a warrant out of Montgomery County for possession of marijuana.

Officials said all four people on board sustained minor injuries. The suspect was not seriously injured.

"This guy was speeding, trying to beat the train," witness Landon Wright said. "There were three cops behind him, and he ran right into the front of the train."

METRO Houston says shuttle buses will replace service on the red line of the METRORail between the Burnett Transit Center and the Northline Transit Center.

Shuttles will remain in service until further notice, according to METRO.

