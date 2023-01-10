12-year-old girl dies days after New Year's Eve police chase ends in fiery crash in W. Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after a New Year's Eve police chase ended in a fiery crash that killed one of his passengers and injured an innocent driver, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 31, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office tried conducting a traffic stop on a maroon Toyota Camry for speeding on Barker Cypress Road near the Katy Freeway.

In the midst of the pursuit, Christian Rayo, the driver of the Camry, refused to stop at a red light on Barker Cypress at Park Row Boulevard and hit a black Jaguar X-TYPE that was turning onto Park Row.

Rayo and his four passengers, including a 12-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Jaguar was also hospitalized.

Days after the crash, on Jan. 4, the 12-year-old passenger in Rayo's vehicle succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Rayo was taken to Harris County jail after he was released from the hospital.

